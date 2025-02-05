Knox County high school seniors are eligible for the Evan Richey Memorial Scholarship that has awarded $27,000 in scholarships to Knox County students since it was founded in 2020.

Each year the foundation awards at least two $2,000 scholarships to Knox County students.

Evan Thomas Richey was a junior at Hardin Valley Academy when he received a diagnosis of metastatic osteosarcoma. After a courageous yearlong battle, he lost his life to cancer. Evan’s family hopes to keep his memory alive through this scholarship and inspire talented scholars to pursue a career in cancer care and research.

Information about Evan and the scholarship here. Scholarship applications are in the guidance counselor’s office at each high school or on the website.

