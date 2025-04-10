Badger and Rock Sprite caught the Oliver Anthony concert in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, this past weekend – his defiant song Rich Men North of Richmond lifting a town that Hurricane Helene and the North Toe River hit hard. The concert surprisingly transported me straight back to 1967, when I was 13, a precocious kid in urban Appalachia, soaking in the predecessors to Ten Years After’s Tax the Rich, Feed the Poor following the Summer of Love and the ascension of like-minded musicians. Same grit, same growl: the little guy against the system, then and now.

On the same April day, Asheville and Western North Carolina roared as well to another beat – the ‘Hands Off’ protests fighting for what’s perceived to be ours, especially if you’re feeling ignored by your government, be ye red or blue or somewhere in between.

But Badger’s got a worry – after Helene, with tourism still on its knees, could all the protest noise chase off the visitors we need to rebuild? Back in ‘67 and for years onward, music moved mountains without breaking them and there’s a belief that only shouting might just serve to scare skittish tourists away.

Anthony’s performance and in particular his signature song helped a community to build a day and evening which rejuvenated Spruce Pine, at least for a time. The Rural Revival Project featuring Anthony was billed as an “event dedicated to raising critical funds and awareness for a community deeply affected by recent hurricanes.” Kitty and I were in Spruce Pine on a Saturday less than two months ago, and the town looked bleak. As a Son of Appalachia, I was thrilled to find Western North Carolina hope and resilience in the Anthony music. His was a message also tinged with defiance, much like I recall the late sixties and early seventies of the 20th Century.

Don’t doubt that I’m in favor of peaceful protesting – I grew up with the concept. I also remember only four years ago that the Floyd protests and the reactions thereto disrupted predominately urban cities but rural areas as well.

In my mind the question persists: will continuing protests drown out the welcome mat our Appalachian region needs to heal? My reflection as a relative complete unknown watching music lift spirits then and now may serve to contribute to the effort to see our mountains fight to rise again.

I reiterate that freedom of assembly to redress grievances is part and parcel of a life of reflection gauging what really works to foster change. Combining music with the ubiquitous well-meaning placards struck me as an option for a peaceful perception by outsiders of one means of bringing the world back to the hub of Asheville and the spokes beyond.

Much of progress in any realm is imbued with perception. This is important: Are the protests competing with the need for visitors or can the two be combined to benefit our region in an authentic way? Is this seemingly incongruous pairing of an Oliver Anthony and an Alvin Lee lead an epiphany of perception for a successful recovery from the Helene disaster?

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.