Local artist Shannon Deana Johnson shared her frustration and a request in an email on April 9, 2025. I suspect she speaks for an army of artists. She writes:

As artists, we’ve always adapted to the tools and times we’re given. The digital age brought us exciting new ways to share our work, connect with others and be inspired by creative communities around the world. But with every advancement comes a shadow.

Last week, an artist friend of mine discovered something devastating: someone had stolen images of her original paintings from her website and social media and was selling large reproductions – without her permission – on Etsy and even walmart.com.

Yes, even low-resolution images can now be scraped, upscaled using AI, and printed in every size. She has no idea how it happened exactly, and even less recourse to stop it. This isn’t just frustrating – it’s heartbreaking. As artists, we put our soul into each piece. To see that stolen and profited from by someone else is a gut punch.

While there are lots of great things about new technologies and the growing capabilities of AI, this is the unsettling reality of being an artist in the age of AI and ever-expanding digital tools. It’s easier than ever for bad actors to exploit creativity that isn’t their own, while artists are left with little protection.

This is why buying original art matters more than ever.

When you invest in an original piece, you’re not just buying something beautiful for your space. You’re honoring the time, emotion and craft that went into its creation. You’re supporting someone who is choosing, every day, to do the slow, vulnerable work of making something honest in a fast-moving world. But if you choose to buy prints, make sure to buy from the artist whenever possible.

We’ll keep sharing our work – because art is meant to be seen. But if you ever wonder why prices vary, or what makes original work different from mass-produced prints online, this is part of the reason. Originals carry a story, a presence and a connection that no machine can replicate. Thank you for supporting living, breathing artists.

Shannon Deana Johnson is a graduate of UT who continues to live in Knoxville. Her mailing address is 15 Emory Place, Knoxville TN 37917. Her website is www.shannondeanajohnson.com/

Check it out. Meet a neighbor. Discover how tough it is to make a living painting, writing or even creating a website. Yet we persist. Of course, nobody has ever tried to steal creative work from me. Hmmm.