World headlines:

Roof collapse kills and injures over 200

Death toll rises to 124 with 155 injured in roof collapse of Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, during a concert by Rubby Pérez.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

Tending toward the weekend with six meetings scheduled for Congress today: here.

Stocks rebounding?

Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Hydrogen powered robot horse

Kawasaki’s newest product is Corleo, a robotic, hydrogen-powered horse. Yes, this horse is for riding. See article on Motorcyle.com.

State headlines:

TDEC earns Tennessee RiverLine award

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has been honored by Tennessee RiverLine, an outdoor recreation advocacy group, with its 2024 Organizational Partner of the Year award. The award was presented at the 6th annual Tennessee RiverLine Summit in Knoxville. Find more information about Tennessee RiverLine here.

Tennessee State Parks hosting many events

Tennessee State parks will host a variety of special spring and Easter events throughout the state and invite all Tennesseans to visit.

Spring events include:

Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport will hold its 46th annual Spring Nature Festival April 11-13, including “mini-seminars” and guided hikes on a range of topics led by naturalists.

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park in Vonore will host its Spring Garrison April 11-12, with reenactors of the French and Indian War bringing the fort to life.

Standing Stone State Park in Hilham will hold its annual Spring Nature Rally April 11-12 with topics covering everything from wildflowers to fish to birds of prey.

The parks get ready for Easter with egg hunts at various locations including:

April 11 at Tims Ford State Park in Winchester

April 12 at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park in Millington

April 18 at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis (nighttime)

April 19 at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis (daytime)

April 19 at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer

April 19 at Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage

For Easter meals April 20:

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville will host an Easter lunch buffet, with incredible views of Byrd Lake.

Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer plans an Easter buffet at the Conference Center in the lodge, complete with the Easter Bunny.

David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg offers a homestyle family meal.

Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill will host a family meal alongside the Duck River, perfect for post-meal family activities.

Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns will offer a family meal with a special exhibition of birds of prey.

Paris Landing State Park in Paris will offer brunch along with a special meal for lunch and dinner.

Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce will treat you to southern hospitality, with a lakeside view.

A list of Spring and Easter events at parks is available at tnstateparks.com.

Local headlines :

Weather: Rain is coming with mild temps

According to the National Weather Service, we will see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening with a high near 66 and a low around 47. 70% of showers continuing Friday with a high near 59.

Medic needs type O blood

Medic Regional Blood Center says the demand for type O blood is very high and they need donors so they are offering O Negative and O Positive Donors a $20 E-Gift Card for a Whole Blood Donation and a $25 E-Gift Card for a ALYX (Double Red) Donation through Sunday.

You can make a donation at a Donor Center or Mobile Drive.

South College names new leadership officer

South College has named Dr. Danielle Kwasnik as the new chief academic officer for the college system, which includes 10 campuses as well as online and Competency Based Education. Dr. Kwasnik previously held the role of campus president for South College Asheville and is relocating to Knoxville for this executive leadership role.

