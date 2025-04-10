While Sedona, Arizona, is renowned for its stunning red rock formations and outdoor adventures, it also boasts a vibrant scene for shopping and dining. It can’t be categorized into one genre, but it is a high-end area for shopping, real estate, hotels and dining. Many of the ‘rich and famous’ call Sedona home.

Part one of this story ran in KnoxTnToday on March 20, 2025. In that story, I explored the Pink Jeep Tour and beautiful scenery of Sedona: here.

Retail therapy, Sedona-style

Sedona isn’t your typical shopping destination. Forget chain stores and generic souvenir junk stores because there aren’t many. Most of the shopping is on the main street, uptown Sedona on Route 89A, and it’s all walkable.

From high end boutiques to a few lower price souvenir stores, Sedona offers an interesting and eclectic shopping experience. Price points vary on lovely turquoise and silver jewelry, artwork and locally sourced crafts. Every shop is different.

Strolling through the streets of Sedona, you’ll find an array of shops and galleries that highlight the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans. Many of the galleries feature works by Native American artists, capturing the spirit and culture of the region.

Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village is a must-visit destination. Designed to resemble a traditional Mexican village, this open-air market is filled with cobblestone pathways, vine-covered stucco walls, and picturesque courtyards. You will see art galleries, jewelry stores and specialty shops offering everything from handmade pottery to southwestern-inspired textiles.

For those who embrace Sedona’s New Age reputation, there are various shops specializing in healing crystals and areas to experience vortexes.

Diverse dining and many choices

With all the hiking, shopping and exploring, you’ll need to refuel. Luckily, Sedona’s dining scene has everything from gourmet eateries to casual cafés. Most establishments boast views of the stunning red rocks. Sedon’s dining scene is as diverse as its shopping experiences.

If you’re in the mood for a fine dining experience with a view, head to Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill. Overlooking the red rock formations, this restaurant offers an upscale menu featuring Argentinian steaks, fresh seafood and hand-crafted cocktails. The outdoor patio is complete with fire pits and panoramic vistas. For something more laid-back, Elote Café is a Sedona favorite. If you’re looking for a breakfast or lunch spot, The Coffee Pot Restaurant is a diner known for its 101 different omelet choices. We heard it’s a favorite among locals. There are many other dining options including steakhouses, more Mexican fare and gourmet pizza joints.

We have two personal favorites: Picazzo’s and Canyon Breeze. Picazzo’s is not walkable from downtown, but it is worth the two-mile drive from the middle of town. It offers excellent Italian food, particularly gluten free and vegan. I have the misfortune of being restricted to gluten free food, and this is the best I’ve had anywhere in the country.

Canyon Breeze is a great location, right in the middle of all the shopping in town, with a full menu of American fare. It offers a large outdoor and indoor view of the breathtaking scenery and is one of the best places in town to watch the sunset. Being in the middle of everything, and after a long day of shopping, Canyon Breeze is convenient. If you like margaritas, it’s the best.

If you want fast food, you must visit the most unique McDonalds in the world, about three miles out of town with “the only teal arches on the planet.” The City of Sedona didn’t want the traditional yellow arches to clash with the beauty of the red rocks, so they required the fast-food restaurant to install teal arches. In fact, it is so unique that you can order teal merch from this McDonald’s here.

A sacred Sedona landmark: The Chapel of the Holy Cross

No visit to Sedona would be complete without a stop at the Chapel of the Holy Cross. This architectural marvel is an active Catholic Church. Perched high on the red rocks, and offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, it is built into the side of a towering butte. Designed by Marguerite Brunswig Staude, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, the chapel is a blend of nature and human creativity. Inspired by the Empire State Building, she envisioned a chapel that would blend with nature, a place where people of all faiths could find peace and reflection. After years of planning, the chapel was completed in 1956, and today, it remains one of Sedona’s most visited landmarks.

As you approach the chapel, the first thing that strikes you is the towering cross that seems to emerge from the red rocks. The interior is equally awe-inspiring, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the breathtaking views outside.

Outside the chapel, the rocks and flowers have special messages, such as, “Please don’t pick us … we’re smiling at God.”

Wrapping up Sedona’s magic – Sedona is a place that offers adventure, culture and dining. Whether you’re getting your heart racing on a Pink Jeep Tour, indulging in local art and cuisine or hiking, there’s something in this unique town for everyone.

Fun facts about Sedona: It is 4,360 feet in elevation, making it cooler than the Phoenix area. The sun shines over 300 days per year in Sedona.

Getting there: Sedona is about a two-hour drive from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport. Now that Allegiant Airlines fly direct from Knoxville to Sky Harbor, it’s a breeze.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.