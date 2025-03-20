As you drive into Sedona, Arizona, the landscape immediately commands attention. Towering rock formations, shaped over millions of years by wind and water, create a dramatic backdrop. Famous rock formations include Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock and Snoopy Rock, each with its own distinctive shape and local folklore. They are all famously photographed, especially at sunset when the red cliffs glow.

Hikers love this area because of the varying degrees of difficulty it offers. Bell Rock is a favorite among hikers, offering panoramic views, while Snoopy Rock, resembling the beloved Peanuts character, adds a touch of whimsy to the scenery. Cathedral Rock, Coffee Pot Rock and Courthouse Butte are some of the others.

I’ve been to Sedona about ten times and during all four seasons. Each time I see something new. The rocks never disappoint, and the sun, clouds, thunderstorms or snow give the rocks a different perspective. I was there last summer, and it was hot. Though it is 3,200 feet higher than Phoenix, it is usually much cooler. Regardless of the season, there is much to do in and around Sedona.

Not only is the scenery spectacular, but the area is filled with a wide variety of restaurants, hotels and many outdoor activities. Just two hours from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport, it’s an easy drive.

For those who want to go beyond the scenic overlooks, Pink Jeep Tours provide a thrilling way to explore the terrain. A guided off-road adventure that offers an up-close look at Sedona’s unique geological wonders, the tour guides are excellent as they share insights into Sedona’s history, geology, and wildlife. You see the Pink Jeeps everywhere around Sedona. The signature bright-pink vehicles stand out as they traverse rocky trails.

We tackled steep inclines and bumpy trails, each turn offering a new vantage point. Every new view was more incredible than the last. The guide pointed out plants used by Indigenous tribes, and how iron oxide gives the rocks their deep red hue.

One highlight of the tour was Chicken Point, a scenic overlook that showcases Sedona’s spectacular scenery. We navigated the Broken Arrow Trail, known for its narrow paths and steep drops. Handling the very bumpy trail, the guide drove the jeep places we didn’t know vehicles could navigate – straight up, straight down and through some washes that could become torrential rivers when it rains.

Throughout the journey, he pointed out hidden shapes in the rock formations, each named for an object or a person. His storytelling and knowledge made the experience both educational and exhilarating.

We had some extra time left on one of our Pink Jeep Tours, so our guide took us to an old movie set well out of town. John Wayne filmed two movies there, Tall in the Saddle, 1944, and Angel and the Badman,1946. It looked like an old western set except for the well-manicured golf course you could see a few yards away. By the end of the tour, it was clear why Sedona’s rock formations continue to captivate visitors.

For those looking to experience the rock formations in an unforgettable way, a Pink Jeep Tour is truly well worth the ride. Prices and durations vary. You can take a brief overview tour for an hour and a half or take an eleven-hour tour up to the Grand Canyon and beyond. Prices also vary from $79 – $283. The rate of “bumpiness” ranges from two to five. If you have certain physical limitations, or have a tendency toward motion sickness, talk to Pink Jeep Tours before you book. We’ve taken several tours of varying length – Broken Arrow, Scenic River among them.

Just up the Road is Slide Rock State Park that can be accessed by the highway. A natural attraction, the park is known for its slippery, water-carved rock formations along Oak Creek. My daughter and friends love it because they slide into the creek on smooth rocks. The backdrop is stunning with the red rock cliffs surrounding the park.

In a future column, I’ll write about the interesting shopping, wide range of dining options and the famous Chapel of the Cross nestled into the cliffs of Sedona.

Did you know that you can now tour our own Great Smoky Mountains in a Pink Jeep Tour? In 2019, the first Pink Jeep Tours arrived east of the Mississippi River in Pigeon Forge. It’s a great way to see the many wonders of our scenic mountains.

How to get to Sedona: it’s easy now. Allegiant Airlines flies directly – no stops – and just a little over four hours into Phoenix’s Sky Harbor twice a week. The price can’t be beat! You can fly out of Knoxville and be climbing or viewing the rocks in Sedona in less than eight hours. Given the fact Arizona’s time is three hours behind Knoxville, this is very doable.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.