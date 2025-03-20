Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Hamas and Israel blame each other of breaking ceasefire

The Israeli military are in full operation on Gaza Strip with the two days of violence that has seen hundreds of Palestinians killed in airstrikes. This is one of the deadliest episodes since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023.

Russia and Ukraine agree to ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a short-term ceasefire on certain targets, but it is not clear when it might take effect and which targets would be off limits. These concessions follow phone calls between President Trump and President Putin and President Zelensky. Zelensky termed the call fruitful, coming only a few weeks after a contentious in-person meeting in Washington.

National headlines:

Executive order to be signed today to end current Dept. of Education

The executive order will direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon to return education authority to the States but to continue delivering its services, programs, and benefits. Sounds like a dieter who is still eating appetizers and desserts. We will see how this works in the coming.

Greenpeace found guilty

A North Dakota nine-person jury found Greenpeace liable millions of dollars in relation to protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline which caused damage nearly 10 years ago. The three-week trial resulted in a two-day deliberation by jurors.

State headlines:

Civil War sites in Tennessee

The Tennessee Dept. of Tourism provides the must-see stops to visit Tennessee’s historic Civil War Landmarks: Civil War TN.

Local headlines:

Weather: Cooler day with chance of showers

According the National Weather Service, we have a chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers after 1p.m. and a high near 54 degrees. Thursday evening has a low chance of showers at 30% before 7 p.m. Sunny weather will return on Friday with little change in temperature with a high of 58 degrees.

3rd Annual Mural Workshop starts Saturday

Dogwood Arts has partnered with Megan Lingerfelt to host the 3rd Annual Mural Workshop at Maker Exchange, 710 Clinch Avenue, 37902 teaching a new cohort of muralists how to take their work to the next level. Six local and regional artists were selected to participate and will design and paint an 8×8 ft mural in the Curio at Maker Exchange. The workshop begins Saturday, March 22, and artists have until Friday, March 28 to complete their pieces. The murals will remain on display at Maker Exchange through May 2025

Movie casting in Knoxville

Casting for a new independent horror/dark comedy called House of Flies is taking place in Knoxville. The movie is about the consequences of living in the past. For more information, go Backstage Casting.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a ‘Truth-O-Meter’ rating to assess their accuracy.

