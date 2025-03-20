While you were counting daffodils or inspecting the status of your redbuds last week, I still needed more winter. Long before Greenland became a topic of political consternation, plans to photograph this island of ice were coming together.

Primarily intended as a landscape photo trip, we were able to mix in some local faces and customs including photographing beautiful sled dogs. These enthusiastic working dogs are a significant means of transportation in the remote villages that we visited 600 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The driver says they love to pull; the hardest part is getting them to stop.

As with wildlife photography, it is best to be eye level or lower with the subject, so I lay on the snow as the dogs ran past. The late day sun added warmth while the distant colorful houses give the image a sense of place.

With temperatures often in the negative or single digits, there will certainly be future ice and snow images to share. Maybe I will save them for July to give some respite from the summer heat.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.