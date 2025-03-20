The All Heart Gunner Foundation invites the Knoxville community to support the 4th annual All Heart Prom on May 3, 2025, at Bridgewater Place. This exciting charity event will take place at 7 p.m. and aims to raise funds to provide direct financial relief to families battling pediatric brain cancer.

The All Heart Prom brings together local professionals and community members for a memorable evening of fun and philanthropy. Ticket sales, a silent auction, and the highly anticipated Prom King/Queen competition all contribute to raising funds for families with children fighting brain cancer. The All Heart Gunner Foundation has helped 33 families so far, and has distributed over $100,000. The charity gives these families a check for $3,300 to use at their discretion—whether for essential needs or something special to create lasting memories during a difficult time.

The event is founded in honor of Gunner Smith, a local child who tragically passed away from brain cancer in 2021,

Tickets for the All Heart Prom are available at $150 per couple or $85 per individual. VIP tickets, which include a bar pass for the host bar, are $160 per individual or $300 per couple.

For those interested in contributing to the cause, sponsorship opportunities are still available, and donations can be made online. Contact Haley Donoghue at email .

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.