The sun is finally shining on a consistent basis and tents and gazebos are starting to populate in Knoxville’s parks and public places. As artisan markets and showtimes begin to stack up, we continue to stay diligent in curating our city’s best weekend entertainment week in and week out. As the dogwoods begin to bloom, so does the talent in East Tennessee.

Open Mic Night – Maker Exchange (March 20, 7 p.m.)

This free and open event is putting out calling cards for poets, comedians, and artists of all flavors to showcase their skill set at the Maker Exchange. Come put your work up for display amongst your peers, or simply observe and be a patron of the arts community in more ways than one. Aside from performances, there will be a number of vendors with available handmade merchandise to shop from!

Scheherazade – Tennessee Theater (March 20 & 21, 7 p.m.)

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be employing guest conductor Connor Gray Covington from Maryville, as he showcases his talents under the parameters of this concerto just bubbling over in heartache and romance. Paired with Janice Carissa, the group is determined to make a night at the orchestra live and breathe like a story rather than a mere showcase of instrumental ability.

Tennessee Valley Cat Fanciers Springtime Show – Jacob Building Chilhowee Park (March 22 & 23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

The annual display of the most talented felines is back in Knoxville this weekend! If you’re a cat lover or someone into the curiosities of animal competition, then this one’s for you. Come see them run, jump and compete for Best in Show or even enter your own cat in one of the contests! For mere observers, there will be grooming supplies, trees and pet toys on display to take home to your fluffy friend.

Farragut Art & Photography Show – Farragut Community Center (March 22, 8 a.m .- 4 p.m., March 23, 1 – 4p.m.)

The talent in West Knoxville continues to flourish, and the art and photography show at the Farragut Community Center promises to showcase some of the town’s best and brightest. This totally free event will be open to the public all weekend, with a closing ceremony Sunday evening at 3 p.m. to celebrate these budding and established artists. Don’t miss out!

Wildflower Walk – Ijams Nature Center (March 22, 10 a.m.)

As the lilies and the rosebuds start to bloom, you can come get a glimpse of them in their natural habitat at Ijams during this morning stroll. For just $15, come join some like minded plants watchers to spot and identify any number of petaled plants. Come get a glimpse of these wildflowers before they curl back up until next spring!

Spring Hike – Seven Islands State Birding Park (March 22, 10 a.m)

Bask in the crisp sun and get your feet under some soil for that first hike back of the season, or maybe first hike of the year where you can shed some layers. Park staff will be there to guide you through a trek of moderate difficulty, meeting at the Bluebird Barn before departing on this 2 mile journey. Admission is free, though donations to the site are always appreciated!

Family Day – Knoxville Museum of Art (March 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

This totally free event is perfect to bring the kiddos to, whether they’re a budding artist or maybe need a little extra convincing to get interested. The KMA will have all sorts of family activities that all pertain to current exhibits throughout the gallery. They promise to have food, music, self-made art opportunities, and a whole lot of fun!

Drivin N Cryin – Bijou Theater (March 22, 8 p.m.)

A staple of the new southern rock scene, this crew has toured alongside legends like Hootie & The Blowfish, Jason Isbell and the Marshall Tucker Band, solidifying their shelf life as a touring act and keeping their ears sharp along the way. Come check out their intimate set at the Bijou from one of the hardest working groups on this side of the Mississippi.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.