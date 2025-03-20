Dogwood Arts is thrilled to announce that the Dogwood Arts Festival has been ranked among the Top 10 Best Art Festivals in the U.S. in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Poll! This prestigious recognition places Knoxville’s beloved festival alongside some of the nation’s largest and longest-running art events. Nominations were carefully selected by a panel of experts and USA TODAY editors before being voted on by the public. This year, the Dogwood Arts Festival secured its spot among leading festivals in major cities like Chicago, Greenville, and Ann Arbor, further solidifying Knoxville’s reputation as a premier destination for arts and culture.

“From its inception, Dogwood Arts has been a community-driven initiative, and we are incredibly grateful for the support of those who voted,” said Sherry Jenkins, Executive Director of Dogwood Arts. “Since 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival has been a cherished tradition in Knoxville — Now, even more people from across the country will be inspired to visit Knoxville to enjoy our annual springtime celebration!”

The Top 10 Best Art Festivals of 2025, as recognized by USA TODAY, include:

Orange Beach Festival of Art (Orange Beach, Alabama) Columbus Arts Festival (Columbus, Ohio) Old Town Art Fair (Chicago, Illinois) The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival (The Woodlands, Texas) Artisphere (Greenville, South Carolina) Double Decker Arts Festival (Oxford, Mississippi) Des Moines Arts Festival (Des Moines, Iowa) Ann Arbor Art Fair (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Dogwood Arts Festival (Knoxville, Tennessee) Belle Isle Art Fair (Detroit, Michigan)

The 2025 Dogwood Arts Festival will take place April 25-27 at World’s Fair Park. The event will showcase 100 fine art vendors, live demonstrations and workshops, 40+ live performances, food vendors, plant and flower sales, blooming beer gardens, a maker market, and free activities for all ages.

Beyond the festival, Dogwood Arts promotes and celebrates East Tennessee’s art, culture, and natural beauty year-round through events and programs such as Chalk Walk, Featured Gardens, Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival, the Historic Dogwood Trails, and more.

About USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site’s uniqueness is its team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields – and their cities – but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about so the content is constantly updated.

Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to promote and celebrate our region’s art, culture, and natural beauty. For more information on Dogwood Arts, visit www.dogwoodarts.com or call (865) 637-4561.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.