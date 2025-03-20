There are 1,237 new documents in the Knox County Register’s records as of Friday, March 14, 2025.This includes 285 new trust deeds (loans) valued at $106.04 million. One loan valued at $18.69 million was backed by Walker & Dunlop, LLC. This topped the list of ten trust deeds exceeding $1 million. Rising Bank financed two loans, each valued at $1.17 million.

The others over $1 million are as follows:

Also included in last week’s records were 234 property transfers recorded on warranty deeds worth a cumulative $111.36 million.

Apartments always top the list of high-priced properties when they are included in the transfer activity. Last week’s sale of the Ivy at West Hills apartments on Lonas Drive did just that. Lonas Drive Partners, LLC sold the property to IWH Knoxville, LLC for $26.9 million.

Further west, in the Hardin Valley community, was the next large value transfer. A former sports academy property in the Creekside Professional Park off Hardin Valley Drive has a new owner. H3 Group, LLC, sold the 6.6-acre property at the back of the park to Smokeyard DD, LLC for $1.6 million.

Close to the Lovell Road and Pellissippi Parkway intersection, Blue Ridge Investment Properties II, LLC sold the high visibility building at 1610 Shaeffer Road. The new owners, 1619 Schaffer Rd, LLC, completed the purchase for $1.4 million.

Montvue Center will soon have a new tenant. The retail condo next to Anytime Fitness was sold by a private party to CB RE Holdings, LLC for $1.4 million.

Across from World Market at Papermill Road and Kingston Pike, a sale was made by JOT Development, LLC. The building on the hill just east of PF Chang’s at 6729 Papermill Drive transferred to PG Stones River Partners for $1.6 million.

Lastly, rounding out the million-dollar transfers, Boghani Properties sold the property at 5411 Asheville Hwy in East Knoxville. Asheville Hwy Shell, LLC made the purchase for $1.5 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart is updated through Friday March 14, 2025.

Spring homeowner’s meetings are being planned. If you need a speaker, I will be happy to attend and give a short presentation. Just call the office to schedule, 865-215-2330.

If you haven’t enrolled in the FREE Property Fraud Alert program available to Knox County homeowners, now is a great time to do so. Just use your browser to go: here and follow the instructions to enroll. This automated program only generates a notification email when documents are recorded in the registered name. No spam, no cost, no worry!

Enjoy the rest of spring break!

Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.