At Wallace Real Estate, leadership is about guiding, mentoring and serving both the industry and the community. Principal Broker Beth Stewart of the Wallace West Office embodies this philosophy. A dedicated leader with a passion for service, Beth has spent her career fostering strong relationships, giving back to her community and equipping her agents with the tools they need to succeed.

A heart for service

For Beth, community service is more than just a responsibility; it’s a calling. “I firmly believe we should all strive to help others,” she says. “If we have the physical, mental and financial ability to support those who are less fortunate, we have a responsibility to do so.”

This belief has driven her to champion numerous charitable initiatives through her leadership at Wallace Real Estate’s West Office. Beth and her agents have supported organizations like Second Harvest, United Way, Family Promise and the Humane Society.

Whether collecting essential items, raising donations or volunteering hands-on, they are committed to making a tangible difference.

Her service doesn’t stop there. As chair of the Community Involvement Committee for East Tennessee Realtors, she spearheaded a golf tournament to raise funds for school supplies, ensuring children had the tools needed to succeed. Currently, Beth serves as ETNR chair of the professional development committee, where she focuses on advancing education for real estate professionals. This year, her committee is organizing an Education Summit featuring top industry speakers and impactful classes. “We have an excellent committee doing great work,” she says. “I’m so excited to be part of it.”

Beth is also deeply engaged in Wallace Real Estate’s culture of giving. From helping clean fire trucks for the local fire department to volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club’s annual Duck Race, she embraces every opportunity to give back. “Giving back to the place I call home is a privilege, and I am always looking for ways to make a positive impact.”

Elevating agents for success

Beth’s passion for service extends into her role as a broker, where she is dedicated to helping her agents navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape. “People want to do business with those they know, like and trust,” she says. “Building and maintaining relationships is key.” She encourages her agents to stay top of mind with their clients through consistent communication, market updates and social media engagement.

However, she also knows that relationships alone aren’t enough — knowledge is power. “Beyond relationship-building, knowledge and preparation are everything,” she emphasizes.

A self-proclaimed “contract geek,” Beth ensures that her agents are fluent in real estate contracts, pricing strategies and market trends. She instills in them the importance of mastering comparative market analyses and understanding consumer needs, giving them the confidence to serve their clients at the highest level.

Adapting to market shifts

Having been in real estate since 1994 and a broker since 2004, Beth has witnessed the ebb and flow of market cycles. She understands that success in the industry requires adaptability. “When homes were flying off the market with multiple offers, speed and efficiency were critical,” she explains. “Now, with longer days on market, strategic marketing and clear communication are essential.”

Beth tailors her coaching to ensure her agents remain proactive, setting realistic expectations for clients and demonstrating their unique value. “Ultimately, I adapt my coaching to match the market conditions,” she says. “My goal is to equip my agents with the skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed — no matter what the real estate landscape looks like.”

Leading with purpose

Beth Stewart is more than a principal broker — she is a leader, mentor and community advocate. Whether guiding her agents through market changes or spearheading charitable initiatives, she leads with integrity, passion and an unwavering commitment to service. Her dedication to both real estate and community makes her a true superstar at Wallace Real Estate, shaping not just the industry but also the lives of those around her.

