Knox County Commissioner Terry Hill said widening Emory Road in front of Belltown has begun. The work will be done by a Knox County contractor at the developer’s expense.
As previously reported here and here, Emory Road will get a turn lane from Belltown to Clinton Highway. Knox County will fund the road project from Belltown to Clinton Highway.
Confirmed for the commercial area, according to Hill, are:
- Covenant Health primary care, ob-gyn and dialysis offices
- Aldridge Brewery and restaurant.
- Soccer Taco
- Unnamed ice cream parlor
- Noir nails
- Workout and gym business
- Unnamed day care facility
Unconfirmed but in talks, according to Hill are:
- Sit-down pizza restaurant
- Barbecue restaurant