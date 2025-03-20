Terry Hill

Knox County Commissioner Terry Hill said widening Emory Road in front of Belltown has begun. The work will be done by a Knox County contractor at the developer’s expense.

As previously reported here and here, Emory Road will get a turn lane from Belltown to Clinton Highway. Knox County will fund the road project from Belltown to Clinton Highway.

Confirmed for the commercial area, according to Hill, are:

  • Covenant Health primary care, ob-gyn and dialysis offices
  • Aldridge Brewery and restaurant.
  • Soccer Taco
  • Unnamed ice cream parlor
  • Noir nails
  • Workout and gym business
  • Unnamed day care facility

Unconfirmed but in talks, according to Hill are:

  • Sit-down pizza restaurant
  • Barbecue restaurant