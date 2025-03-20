Knox County Commissioner Terry Hill said widening Emory Road in front of Belltown has begun. The work will be done by a Knox County contractor at the developer’s expense.

As previously reported here and here, Emory Road will get a turn lane from Belltown to Clinton Highway. Knox County will fund the road project from Belltown to Clinton Highway.

Confirmed for the commercial area, according to Hill, are:

Covenant Health primary care, ob-gyn and dialysis offices

Aldridge Brewery and restaurant.

Soccer Taco

Unnamed ice cream parlor

Noir nails

Workout and gym business

Unnamed day care facility

Unconfirmed but in talks, according to Hill are: