Ms. Anna Theresser Caswell, 82, passed away on March 12, 2025. Born in Fayetteville, Tennessee, she moved to Claxton, Tennessee, at age 11.

She was a proud part of history, attending Clinton High School during its integration in 1958 as one of The Clinton 12. Later, she earned her GED from Knoxville College, according to her obituary, here.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12 with an eye to educate the public on Clinton’s role in the history of desegregation and civil rights. More here.

Strip away the politics and rhetoric and what’s left is the stark courage of the 12 Black kids who squared their shoulders and walked the gauntlet into Clinton High School in 1956. Most authorities credit them with being the first to integrate a southern high school after the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954.

Prior to the 1954 decision, Black students in Anderson County were bused to Knoxville (a 35-minute drive one-way) to attended a segregated school, see Wikipedia here.

Riots, cross burnings and bomb threats ensued, making it dangerous for the Clinton 12 to enter the school each day. The Tennessee National Guard was sent to restore peace. Adults, both Black and white, escorted the students to school. Some of the families and the school principal left town. On October 5, 1958, Clinton High School was bombed and destroyed.

The McAdoo Museum picks up the story. “Anderson County community, citizens and students from Clinton and Oak Ridge, refurbished an abandoned elementary school in Oak Ridge – and Clinton High School was back in session in one week, still integrated.”

It just should not be that hard to go to school.

The obituary concludes: “Anna was a trailblazer for her family, teaching everyone around her the importance of never giving up, embracing life, trying new things, and working hard for everything you want. Her memory will live on through the lessons she imparted and the love she gave.”

This brave woman leaves three sons and their families. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 11 a.m. to noon with service to follow at Haven Chapel United Methodist Church, 220 Raccoon Valley Rd. in Powell, Tennessee.

Only five members of the Clinton 12 remain alive. Three live in Anderson County, one in Nashville and one in California.