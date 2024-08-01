Plans locked for turn lane on W. Emory

Knox County is adding a turn lane on W. Emory Road (SR 131) in front of the new Belltown development – at the developer’s expense. Also, the county will double capacity of the turn lane on Clinton Highway (US 25W/SR 9) at W. Emory.

Jim Snowden, senior director of Engineering & Public Works for Knox County, met with residents on July 23, 2024, at Powell Middle School to show maps and answer questions.

There are always three questions: Who pays? How much? And when done?

Snowden told Knox TN Today that the developer, Smithbilt, will pay 100% of the Emory Road costs including right-of-way acquisitions and utilities relocation. Snowden’s department will manage the project, which has been designed by Robert G. Campbell & Associates. Actual construction will be done by a to-be-determined low bidder.

On the Clinton Highway turn lane, Snowden said Knox County will pay 75% and Smithbilt 25%. Utilities will fund necessary relocations as permitted by state law. “We’ve needed to fix that turn lane (before Belltown began).”

It’s impossible to know the exact costs now, but Knox County will be reimbursed by Smithbilt for the construction and r-o-w purchases, Snowden said. And Smithbilt will coordinate directly with the utilities and reimburse them for expenses on W. Emory.

Snowden hopes to “see the structure” of both projects started by fall and predicted “very, very close to completion during 2025.”

Belltown will eventually bring 1,100 homes on both sides of W. Emory with neighborhood commercial on the south side. Construction is already underway with some homes sold. One traffic light will be installed, at the eastern entrance to Belltown.