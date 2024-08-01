Sam Henard excels at dual careers

Is it good luck or hard work when a 4-1/2-year Realtor lands in the top 2% of the 6,200-member East Tennessee Realtors’ MLS?

For Samuel Henard, it’s a bit of both. “I have worked hard,” he said, “and my sphere of influence was much larger than I expected.”

Henard has sold 103 homes since 2020 or roughly one house every 15 days. And that’s while maintaining a fulltime job as a lieutenant in the Knoxville Police Department.

Henard joined Realty Executives Associates two years ago after a 2.5-year stint with another real estate agency. Based in the West Hills office of REA, Henard loves the atmosphere and support.

“There’s a sense of community here,” he said. “Even with 900 agents, they treat you like you are the only agent, and give you a sense of purpose.”

At KPD, Henard oversees a squad in the Field Operations Bureau’s Central District. “We work 12-hour shifts,” he explained. “With those long days, we get more days off, which allows me time for real estate.” Colleagues at Realty Executives cover for him if an issue arises while he’s at KPD.

“Homes for Heroes” is a program that Henard supports. Realtors in the program give a commission discount or a check back to their client at closing for a portion of their commission to qualified participants. It’s a way to recognize first responders – police, fire, emergency service personnel and military.

Over his career, Sam has given back $177,000 to his hero clients. “It’s just a way to thank them for the unselfish services they provide.”

Sam Henard has a robust online presence where he posts his listings and customers rate him.

He recently posted: “Another off-market condo sold in downtown Knoxville. When you specialize in something, it shows in everything you do. Buyers and sellers will trust you and your expertise like none other.

“It has never been more important to hire the right Realtor who knows their product.” Signed/ #SamSoldIt.

A grateful client called Sam awesome, and Lura Colley Henard wrote: “I think you are amazing too. … Mom”

Contact Samuel Henard at Realty Executives Associates, 124 N. Winston Road, Knoxville TN 37919; office: 865-584-3434; cell: 865-307-2593; or email: sbhenard@gmail.com.