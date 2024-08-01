61-acres on Strawberry Plains Pike sells for $3.24 million

The last full week of July 2024 added 1,574 documents to the records for Knox County. Among those were 333 Trust Deeds (loans) with a total value of $113.10 million and 215 Warranty Deeds (property transfers) valued at $92.59 million.

Eight loans with values of more than one million dollars were included in the week’s recordings. Wilson Bank and Trust funded the two highest-value loans with one valued at $17.97 million and the second highest at $6.56 million. The other high value loans are noted below:

The number of properties valued at over $1 million is ever increasing in Knox County. Last week we recorded nine transfers with a minimum value of one million, bringing the month’s total to 28. Topping the list last week, and the highest value property transfer of the month so far, was the purchase of 102 lots in a new neighborhood in West Knoxville. In the Meadows at Hickory Creek subdivision near Watt Road, Hickory Creek Partners I LLC sold lots to Ball Homes LLC for $8.63 million.

The week’s second highest value property was sold by Evangelical Christian Missions Trust. First Covenant Trust and Advisors LLC and a private party, together bought 61-acres on Strawberry Plains Pike near Aubrey’s restaurant. The new owners paid a combined $3.24 million on the acquisition.

The third commercial property on the list is the office building at 6515 Nightingale Lane, close to the interstate at Weisgarber Road. Hale Investment LLC sold the 1+ acre property to KPA Nightingale Lane LLC for $1.65 million.

The four-year comparison chart was updated as of 7/26/2024:

