ORCMA Announces 80th Season: ‘Ode to Oak Ridge’

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association (ORCMA) is celebrating its 80th season with an unforgettable 2024-2025 season, titled Ode to Oak Ridge: Beethoven and Beyond.

This season will be directed by the esteemed Maestro Régulo Stabilito, known for his dynamic and passionate conducting style.

Concert Highlights with all performances at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike, 37830.

Musical Kaleidoscope

Saturday, August 24, 7 p.m. will feature masterpieces by Bach, Shaw, Enesco, Higdon, and Haydn.

Mozart and Friends

Friday, November 1, 7 p.m. will feature Mozart’s Serenade No.10, K.361 (Gran Partita) and Gounod’s Petite Symphonie.

Water Chants & Love

Saturday, February 15, 7 p.m. will feature works by John Luther Adams, Thomas Adès, Rachmaninoff, and Carreño.

Ode to Oak Ridge: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony

Sunday, April 6, 6 p.m. will feature Gabriela Lena Frank’s ‘Pachamama Meets an Ode’ and Beethoven’s Symphony No.9, Op.125.

Special Performances by the Oak Ridge Chorus: Directed by Sarah Henrich

Sing & Swing

Saturday, September 28, 4 p.m. at Bissell Park Band Shell, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike, performing jazz, swing, Broadway, and original compositions.

In Terra Pax

Sunday, December 15, 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Oak Ridge, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, featuring nostalgic carols and Gerald Finzi’s In Terra Pax.

An amazing Chamber Music Series – see our website for more details.

All tickets and details are available online by phone at (865) 483-5569, by email, or at the door.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is a 501(c)(3) presenting organization dedicated to enriching lives through diverse orchestral, choral, and chamber music. This project is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission and TN Specialty Plates.

Visit here to subscribe and learn more about our season.

Information: Contact ORCMA Executive Director Joy Bonamarte at email or 865-483-5569