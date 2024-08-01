Services today for Anderson County law director

Nicholas “Jay” Yeager of Clinton, Tennessee, died Friday, July 26, 2024, at age 65.

A graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law, Mr. Yeager served as assistant county attorney of Anderson County from 2001-2006 and has been the law director ever since. He was awarded the Tennessee County Attorney of the Year for 2024.

After high school in Florida, he attended East Tennessee State University and later received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Carolina University. He worked in law enforcement for many years as a police officer and sergeant. He served on the Gwinnett County bomb s quad and SWAT teams in Georgia.

The Yeager family will receive friends today (08/01/24) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Unicoi Funeral Home in Unicoi, Tennessee. Dr. Mike Pinner will officiate the 1:30 p.m. funeral service. His full obituary is here.