Kaelyn Flanagan and Ana Berkheimer: Heroes of the week

Kaelyn Flanagan and Ana Berkheimer are my heroes of the week. Girl Scout members of Troop 20034 and the Beaver Creek Service Unit which encompasses the Karns area, these scouts heard about how the Knoxville Rainbow Library is providing free meals and a watering station for those experiencing homelessness in the downtown area.

They also learned that many of those who take advantage of the program do not have reusable water bottles which means it is more difficult for them to refill the water on the locations throughout the day.

The girls decided to sponsor a water bottle drive at the Karns Fair to help. They have collected 291 bottles to date. Not satisfied and wanting to continue their efforts, they have set up a collection box at Regions Bank on Western Avenue for anyone who couldn’t drop them at the fair or wants to donate.

