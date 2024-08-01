Badger settles for ‘Iridescent Encounter’ 

One early morning this week between storms, the Badger went looking for an Aurora Borealis on the early morning horizon as space weather predicted a possibility that the phenomena might be seen in the Southern Appalachians.

Well, that didn’t pan out. While we had a spectacular one on 5.10.2024, Auroras in the South are exceedingly rare.

What was actually seen though was so unusual that the scene rivaled an Aurora sighting. A crescent moon was caught in a fast-moving cloud which wrapped around a much larger lenticular cloud.

The result as confirmed by my climatological friend and expert George Shelton was an iridescence hugging the outskirts of the dark lenticular cloud. This unique scene was a first for Badger.

The accompanying photo also caught the rainbow effect of the moon’s light on the circling cloud, another unprecedented view in my world.

Five O’clock a.m. comes early, but Badger says if you don’t go, you won’t know. I’m glad I went and can share this amazing atmospheric event!

*You can find George Sheldon at Facebook.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages