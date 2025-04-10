Warmer weather and spring flowers always make my mood more whimsical. This little fellow isn’t too serious as he pops up to wish you brighter feelings for the season of new beginnings! Color this hare pastel.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.