Advocates for American jobs and cleaner air are still touting the contributions of renewable solar energy, despite a renewed promotion of so-called “clean coal” by the current federal administration.

A new executive order from the White House this week designates coal as a “mineral” and “critical mineral,” also promoting the mining of coal on federal lands. It seeks to roll back decades of progress toward lowering carbon emissions and improving air quality in the United States. The order even mentions using more coal-burning energy creation to fuel the rise of artificial intelligence technology.

In response, the bipartisan United States Climate Alliance’s co-chairs said in a statement, “The federal government cannot unilaterally strip states’ independent constitutional authority. We are a nation of states — and laws — and we will not be deterred. We will keep advancing solutions to the climate crisis that safeguard Americans’ fundamental right to clean air and water, create good-paying jobs, grow the clean energy economy and make our future healthier and safer.” The Alliance is a coalition of 24 governors from different political parties.

The Solar Energy Industries Association is declaring that solar and energy storage continue to align well with a made-in-America energy agenda, provide a growing pool of jobs, and strengthen national security.

On its blog, SEIA states, “In a world where energy is increasingly a strategic asset, having a robust domestic energy sector that includes solar and storage manufacturing capabilities enhances American energy independence and our geopolitical leverage.” It notes that in 2024 solar and energy storage accounted for 84% of new grid capacity, helping the U.S. meet a critical need for more capacity to support day-to-day energy needs.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar installation projects for large manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.