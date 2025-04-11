I am celebrating Earth Month by changing light bulbs to LED. Using smaller lamps instead of large, overhead lights, turning off the lights when you leave the room, and opening your blinds for light instead of electricity will help to save our planet.

How?

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that if every household in the U.S. replaced just one standard incandescent light bulb with an energy-efficient one, the nation would save about $600 million annually in energy costs.

There are other Earth saving activities we can do at home.

Lower the temperature on your water heater – Set too high (140 degrees or higher), water heaters can waste up to 5 percent on your heating costs and use. Fix leaks – A leak of one drip per second can waste 259 gallons of water every month, according to the Department of Energy. Start a compost bin – Composting is an excellent way to feed the soil, organisms in the soil and plant life while reducing waste. Keep reusable shopping bags in your car – Being prepared with reusable bags is key to reducing a major source of waste — plastic.

