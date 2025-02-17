Tennessee basketball has a week to prepare for the trip to College Station. Tennessee baseball is playing tag with the weather. Tennessee football is most of a month away from spring practice.

This seems a safe time to help Josh Heupel prepare for his job.

Analysts, critics and fans with very high football IQs have been warming up for this opportunity since the playoff loss. Already there is a summation, a bottom line. The Vols of ’25 will go as far as Nico can take them.

That is something like a mandate to Heupel to gather the considerable number of assistants and associates linked to scoring points and focus efforts on helping Nicholaus Iamaleava Junior, he of Samoan descent, grow and improve – now or sooner.

The general idea is that Nico wasn’t bad as a beginner but must develop strength and wisdom, sharpen his accuracy on downfield passes and learn to get rid of the ball before he is sacked. That might involve more quickly processing what is happening – in front, beside and behind him.

Some of the analysts, critics and fans are reluctant to come right out and tell the famous coach (base pay of $9 million plus incentives) to get with it but they tell each other that losing the final game by 25 and finishing 10-3 and ninth in the final AP poll wasn’t exactly how they want it.

That was good enough to earn Heupel another big bonus but less than satisfying to some who help fund the show – tickets, surcharges, “donations” and concessions. Campus parking cost? You don’t want to know.

Experts are not in total agreement about what all needs to change. Some wanted one, two or three new assistants. Some argue that defensive coordinators have caught up with what Josh does and that his passing scheme must be revised.

There wasn’t too much wrong with last year’s running game.

It was obvious that wide receivers were sub-par. They didn’t gain enough separation from defensive backs. They didn’t catch their fair share of contested passes – 20 of 49. They dropped too dad-gum many catchable balls. Pro Football Focus said 18, fourth-most in the Southeastern Conference.

I don’t want to put too much blame on Chris Brazzell but I will. He caught two of six opportunities for 27 yards and dropped a pair against Alabama. He caught one of eight targets for eight yards in the playoff. Two good throws slipped right through. There was one sad scene. Nico threw up his hands in frustration.

Three of the top four and four of the top six wideouts from 2024 are gone. We’ll see if Chris and the new guys are better or worse. They may be more talented. Experience is missing.

The offensive line will have a new look – perhaps four starters and six in the rotation. As is the custom, two transfers have been imported to fill voids. Highly regarded freshman David Sanders is a projected starting tackle. He has rare potential and the price was high for name, image and likeness.

Could be, for the first time, one Vol actually developed from start to finish by line coach Glen Elarbee will win a job. So far, the score is zero for four years.

Key question is who will replace Cooper Mays at center. Nico will be vitally interested.

Ready or not, the quarterback is the real story. In the beginning, there was wishful thinking about Heisman Trophy consideration. Most agree Nico did not have a great first season. He was ranked seventh or eighth among SEC QBs.

He was the quarterback in 10 victories. He completed 64.5 percent (213 of 334) for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He added 358 rushing yards and three scores. He has the courage to fight lions and tigers. His rating at the position was 145.3.

For comparison purposes only, senior Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss was 180.7 with 4,279 yards passing.

Heupel and Nico are joined at the hip. The coach bet the house (and lot) on the California kid and his faith has never wavered. Logic says Iamaleava will be better just because of experience. If the supporting cast is somehow improved, results might go up one notch.

The schedule is similar to 2024 – except Florida and Alabama are on the road and Georgia is at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee has lost 10 consecutive games at Tuscaloosa and Gainesville.

What you read and hear about spring practice should be exciting. Hold on tight to your tickets. There is a waiting list.

