Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday of February, honors the nation’s presidents, particularly George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and on this Presidents’ Day, the National Random Acts of Kindness Day is recognized as well, celebrated February 17 each year.

Presidents’ Day originally celebrated George Washington’s birthday, which is on February 22 and has evolved to recognize all U.S. presidents.

Since it is also National Random Acts of Kindness Day, dedicated to promoting kindness and encouraging individuals to perform acts of goodwill, let’s remember several U.S. presidents who have promoted acts of kindness and emphasized the importance of compassion and community service during their administrations.

Calvin Coolidge: Coolidge focused on individualism and community responsibility, often encouraging citizens to engage in charitable work and service to others.

Franklin D. Roosevelt: During the Great Depression, FDR implemented the New Deal, which included programs aimed at providing relief and support to those in need.

Harry S Truman: President Truman emphasized the importance of humanitarian efforts in post-World War II recovery, supporting initiatives aimed at helping displaced persons and rebuilding war-torn nations.

Dwight D. Eisenhower: President Eisenhower promoted a spirit of volunteerism through his People-to-People program, aimed at fostering goodwill and understanding among nations.

John F. Kennedy: President Kennedy’s establishment of the Peace Corps encouraged young Americans to serve in communities around the world, echoing his famous call to action, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Lyndon B. Johnson: Johnson’s Great Society programs aimed to eliminate poverty and racial injustice through initiatives like Medicare, Medicaid and various educational reforms.

Jimmy Carter: After his presidency, Carter became a prominent advocate for humanitarian efforts and volunteerism, dedicating much of his post-presidential life to charitable work, including Habitat for Humanity.

George H.W. Bush: Known for his “thousand points of light” initiative, President Bush emphasized volunteerism and community service, encouraging Americans to contribute to their communities through acts of kindness and service. The Points of Light Foundation resulted from his vision.

Bill Clinton: During his presidency, Clinton established the Corporation for National and Community Service, which encourages volunteerism and civic engagement.

Barack Obama: President Obama launched the United We Serve initiative, encouraging citizens to engage in volunteer work.

Donald Trump: President Trump launched FindTreatment.gov/, a tool to find help for substance abuse along with Safer Prescriber Plan to decrease the amount of opioids prescriptions filled in America.

Joseph Biden: President Biden focused on food and nutritional security demonstrated by the launching of SUN Programs, USDA’s Summer Nutrition Programs for Kids, to help improve nutrition security during the summer months, serving over 21 million children.

This combined day of recognition encourages individuals to consider the challenges that others may be facing and to respond with compassion, understanding and support while reminding us of the power of leadership to create opportunities for these acts of goodwill in our communities.