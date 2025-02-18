The United Way serving Anderson, Campbell, Scott and Morgan counties announces the grand opening of Ridge and Valley Volunteers, through a grant from Volunteer Tennessee. This Volunteer Hub is designed to connect individuals with meaningful opportunities to serve their community. This platform centralizes volunteer opportunities in one easy-to-access location, making it simpler than ever to give back to the causes that matter most.

Organizations can post their volunteer needs, while community members can browse and sign up for opportunities that fit their interests and availability.

“The United Way of Anderson, Campbell, Scott and Morgan counties is committed to strengthening our communities through collaboration and service,” said Ada Hernandez-Bell, executive director. “With the launch of Ridge and Valley Volunteers, we are making it easier than ever for individuals to connect with local needs and take an active role in improving the lives of those around them.”

As proud residents of our great VOLunteer State, we know that service is at the heart of Tennessee’s legacy. In addition to the new volunteer platform, United Way offers many ways to engage and give back, including:

Fund Distribution Panels: Play a crucial role in directing resources to the programs that need them most.

Campaign Ambassadors: Help raise awareness and support for United Way's initiatives throughout the community.

Peer Networking Groups: Collaborate and connect with other local organizations to share best practices and strengthen impact.

Learn more about these opportunities and others throughout our community at: at info@uwayac.org.