FirstBank gave some advice for all in their FirstBank Financial Friday last week. With tax season around the corner, they remind us to get ahead by organizing our documents, reviewing deductions and planning for any payments or refunds.

A little preparation now can save us time (and stress) later!

For helpful resources and tips from the IRS, visit here.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.