Zoo Knoxville announced last week the death of Dolly, the 56-year-old Southern white rhinoceros.

Dolly was born in 1968 in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in South Africa and had called Zoo Knoxville home since 1976. As the oldest rhino in the United States, she was a beloved ambassador for her species and greatly contributed to the conservation and preservation efforts of zoos. She was one of the first white rhinos housed at Zoo Knoxville and was a very successful mother in raising 10 calves over her lifetime.

Her care team had been managing age-related conditions for some time, but in recent days, her mobility declined significantly despite ongoing medical support. After careful evaluation, the veterinary team, in collaboration with specialists from The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, determined that there were no remaining treatment options that could maintain her quality of life. With her well-being as the top priority, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Dolly.

“This is an emotional time for everyone who has cared for and loved Dolly,” said Bill Street, president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “She was a remarkable animal, and her impact on this zoo and the people who have met her is immeasurable. Our priority was her comfort and dignity, and we take comfort in knowing she was surrounded by the people who knew her best.”

According to statistics from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy of a Southern white rhino is 36.5 years. Dolly’s legacy will live on through the conservation efforts she contributed to and the many lives she touched. Zoo Knoxville extends its gratitude to the community for their support as we remember and celebrate her extraordinary life.

Information and quotes provided by Zoo Knoxville.