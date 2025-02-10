The Caregiver Café panel discussion is planned for Tuesday, March 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley in Knoxville, 2449 Reagan Road, 37931.

How to Make Tough Decisions for Your Aging Loved One is the discussion topic, sponsored by the Morning Pointe Foundation.

The free event will allow participants to ask questions from a panel of three experts in areas of financial planning, Medicaid and Medicare, and veterans benefits.

Panelists this year will be:

Glenn Kyle, CELA, attorney with Franklin & Kyle Elder Law LLC

Greg Boling, vice president of care planning with Miser Wealth Partners

Charles McGhee, veteran service officer with the Tennessee Department of Veteran Services

“Caregiver Café is really about meeting people where they are and addressing some of the most commonly asked questions about caring for older loved ones,” said Miranda Perez, executive director of the Morning Pointe Foundation. “A lot of family members find themselves in unfamiliar territory when an older loved one has a health event. We’d love to help answer some of those questions; to empower area seniors and their loved ones so they will have good plans in place that they can all be happy with.”

Tickets are not required for the event. Light refreshments will be provided.

Information and quotes for this article provided by Morning Pointe Foundation.