The Covenant Kids Run officially started with a kickoff marked by a 1-mile run at Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, February 1, that was attended by more than 300 East Tennessee students and their families, racing to both improve their fitness and raise money for their schools.

The children’s run is part of the 2025 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and encourages kids to complete the exercise equivalent of a marathon in about two months. The schools with the highest percentage of participation will win prize money in the Fittest School Challenge.

“The Covenant Kids Run introduces children to the sport, and most importantly, encourages them to have fun while being active,” said Jason Altman, Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race director. “We love our East Tennessee community and seeing everyone come together to support youth fitness and area schools. If you missed the kickoff event, you can still register your child and participate in the Covenant Kids Run – and the Fittest School Challenge!”

Registration is open at knoxvillemarathon.com. Children will finish the final mile of their marathon together on Saturday, April 5, at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville.

Children in the eighth grade and younger can participate in the Covenant Kids Run. The free mileage log is available online to track 26.2 miles of walking, running or the exercise equivalent, such as 30 minutes of active playtime.

Each child who participates in the Covenant Kids Run will earn one point for his or her school in the Fittest School Challenge, a competition among area schools. Schools register for the Covenant Kids Run and provide a total student enrollment count. The top five schools in the categories of small school (fewer than 300 students) and large school (301+ students) with the highest percentage of student participation in the race win prize money and a plaque.

As a 2025 Community Partner, Girls on the Run Greater Knoxville also is incentivizing participation in the Covenant Kids Run. Visit gotrknoxville.org to get involved in a nearby club.

Learn more and register at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Knoxville/KnoxvilleMarathon for the Covenant Kids Run and all races.

Information and quotes provided by Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon .