Let’s face if we are no longer 20, we can’t get away with burning the candle at both ends. We don’t spring back like we used to. Sleep is an essential ingredient in our quest to foster and preserve good health.

[Disclaimer: The suggested information is not intended as medical advice. Talk to your doctor for the real thing.]

Deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is a form of natural medicine. It allows our brain to sort through and organize short-term information memory into longer-term storage. In the evening, the pineal gland in our brain releases the hormone melatonin that relaxes us and helps sleep. Peak hours for melatonin tend to be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. During deeper sleep, our body also processes chemicals and allows the “janitors” in the lymphatic system to clear away damaged cells and debris. That helps us to wake up refreshed and ready for the next day. Nutritionists say it may help improve our metabolism and thereby control our weight.

Brain chemistry is at work during sleep. The four progressive stages are:

Stage 1: pineal gland releases Melatonin (drowsiness)

Stage 2: pituitary gland releases Gabapentin (muscle relaxation)

Stage 3: neuropeptide Galanin (slows neuron firing) Galanin

REM: Aceltylcholine (occipital cortex creates vivid dreams)

Practical Tips. Here are several tips on how to improve our sleep.

. During the day, go outdoors and absorb some sunlight; in addition to Vitamin D, it enables our body to produce serotonin, the neurotransmitter that helps us feel good and aids in natural production of melatonin to later facilitate natural sleep. Can help rid us of stress. Too busy? Consider taking a walk during our lunch break, or when we get home. As a precaution, it’s best to schedule exercise several hours before bedtime. We need to wind down.

Maintain a consistent wake-sleep routine. We’re creatures of habit. Indulge our bio-rhythms.

. Cool the house in the evening. Some folks suggest a temperature range of 62 to 68 degrees as being conducive to sleep. We won’t freeze; snuggle under the blanket for warmth. MEDS. Instead of PM sleep-aid pills, try using natural aids. Beverages like chamomile tea or Kava are said to have a mild sedative effect. Be careful, some sleep meds and statins may limit or interfere with natural nighttime hormone and chemical production. We’re in this for the long haul.

Experiment with different solutions. We are all different. We need to work with our natural biorhythms to wind down. Our goal is to get uninterrupted deep sleep. It’s Mother Nature’s way of getting us tuned up for the next day.

Be well young grasshoppers!

Nick Della Volpe is a lawyer, a gardener and a former member of Knoxville City Council.