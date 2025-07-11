Zoo Knoxville is excited to introduce the newest member of its Western lowland gorilla troop: Bella, a 10-year-old female who arrived in May from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Bella is joining the troop as part of a breeding recommendation for Bantu, the zoo’s silverback male, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan.

Since arriving, Bella has been gradually introduced to the rest of the troop and is adapting well. Keepers have observed her curiosity and calm demeanor as she interacts with her new companions, both behind the scenes and in the outdoor habitat.

Bella has aged out of her maternal group and is now ready to start a family of her own. The hope is that in the coming years, she and Bantu will contribute to the conservation of their species through successful breeding. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching and disease, and every birth plays a vital role in ensuring the future of the species.

“It would be very exciting to see a successful birth from Bella down the line,” said Great Apes Keeper Laurel Blagg. “We’re hopeful that she’ll eventually step into the role of first-time mom.” Bella joins Bantu, Kumi, Hope, Obi and Andi.

Zoo visitors may now see Bella exploring her new environment alongside her troop. Keeper introductions will continue gradually, and staff will be closely monitoring social dynamics to ensure a positive transition.

For more information, visit zooknoxville.org

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., 37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.