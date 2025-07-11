I hiked the Little River Trail from the trailhead to Cumberland Gap Trail. The Little River Trail starts in Elkmont about a half mile past the Elkmont Campground. It is more than four miles long with no hills (formerly a logging railway). It would be listed as moderate in difficulty.

Although I hiked Cumberland Gap Trail, I am not making report on Cucumber Gap Trail or first mile of Jakes Creek Trail because other than Rosebay Rhododendrons which were past peak bloom, there is not much blooming on those trails.

It was so pleasing to see the Turk Cap Lilies usually seen in higher elevations.

These are the beauties I saw along the way:

Crimson Bee Balm – Some – At peak bloom – vibrant red – most a little over mile up the trail.

– Some – At peak bloom – vibrant red – most a little over mile up the trail. Common Elderberry – (1) – Past peak bloom.

– (1) – Past peak bloom. Daisy Fleabane – Few – Some at peak bloom – others past peak bloom.

– Few – Some at peak bloom – others past peak bloom. Flowering Spurge – Many – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Many – Mostly past peak bloom. Heal All – Some – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Some – At or just beyond peak bloom. Pale Jewelweed – Few – Just starting to bloom.

– Few – Just starting to bloom. Rosebay Rhododendron – Many – Mostly past peak bloom but still some beautiful blooms.

– Many – Mostly past peak bloom but still some beautiful blooms. Spotted Jewelweed – Few – At peak bloom – about 1-1/2 mile up trail on right.

– Few – At peak bloom – about 1-1/2 mile up trail on right. Tall Bellflower – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. Thimbleweed – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. Tick Trefoil – Some – Past peak bloom but still attractive blooms. Pretty shade of pink.

– Some – Past peak bloom but still attractive blooms. Pretty shade of pink. Turk Cap Lily – Few – At peak bloom – About half mile up trail on right.

– Few – At peak bloom – About half mile up trail on right. Wood Nettle – Many – Past peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

