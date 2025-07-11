Samantha, a foster volunteer for Humane Society Tennessee Valley, refers to herself as a foster parent in an “endlessly rewarding” experience. She says growing up fostering kittens helped teach her so many important lessons in life such as the practical ones like how to weigh a living creature that won’t sit still or how to measure and keep track of medications and even how to make a spreadsheet to keep track of those weights to monitor for changes.

She values the lessons learned that were even less practical but more essential: “how to stay up all night with a mother giving birth, how to name the small fluffballs to make their personalities shine, how to hold them properly as they wiggle to escape, how to walk quietly and hold gently and how to say goodbye to something you’d come to love.”

Samantha reminds all that “It hardly takes anything to open your heart to them.”

So, if you want to open your heart to be a foster parent, Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or 865-573-9675.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

