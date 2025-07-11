HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Recent World Happenings: Rubio working on peace deal with Russia and Ukraine/ EU chief earns confidence vote. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Recent national events: 27 workers escape collapsed LA tunnel/ Duffy interim NASA chief. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, today there is 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. with a high near 90. Tonight, rain chances lower with a low temperature of 71. Saturday will see a slight chance of rain and high of near 92. Saturday night will have a low of 72. Sunday will repeat and Monday will be much of the same.

Remember 1-275 closes on Friday night. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11, I-275 will be closed in each direction as crews work to replace the bridge over Elm Street and Bernard Avenue. Motorists can bypass the work zone by using I-40 and I-640. This closure will be in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 14. Motorists should be aware that I-275 will also be closed beginning on Friday night, July 18, through Monday morning, July 21. A third weekend closure of I-275 will be necessary in the fall.

Ijams Nature Center hosts Movies Under the Stars: July 11, 7-11 p.m. at 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920. Join Ijams and Central Cinema as they present Clue, the movie to find out “Who is the culprit?” Clue is part of the Movies Under the Stars 2025 series MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: Clue

Wallace Real Estate hosts Habitat for Humanity ReStore Donation 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays: July 11 and 12 at Wallace Farragut Office (10815 Kingston Pike)

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

