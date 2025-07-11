Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City continues through August 3!

The fun offers everything from food goodies such as Mango Ice or Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Bar, to mesmerizing entertainment at The Gazillion Bubble Show or Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience.

There is nonstop entertainment throughout the park as every evening ends with Sweet Summer Nights combining dance parties with fireworks.

More information on Summer Celebration here.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.