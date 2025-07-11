Solo travel is booming – and the Peaceful Side of the Smokies is ready to welcome adventurers flying solo.

According to Hilton’s 2025 Travel Trends report, over a third of global travelers are planning a solo trip by year’s end. You can’t beat a destination that balances breathtaking beauty, immersive experiences and mindful escapes. Look no further than the Greater Smokies Region in East Tennessee.

Nestled on the quieter side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this area is tailor-made for solo travelers. Hike or bike through misty mountain trails like Middle Prong and Gregory Bald. Discover wildlife and history on a serene loop through Cades Cove, where Wednesdays are vehicleless through summer. For underground exploration, head to Tuckaleechee Caverns – or slow down with a mindfulness retreat at Tremont.

Lodging options range from rustic glamping at Little Arrow to luxurious wellness escapes at Blackberry Mountain. Add in local breweries, Appalachian bistros and riverside tubing in Townsend, and you have the perfect solo itinerary.

Your audience, including solo travelers, may find that whether they’re seeking solitude, self-discovery or just a change of scenery – this is their sign to head for the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.

Information provided by Greater Smokies Region.

