More people in the region are working and owning homes compared to times in the past, but we’re still lagging in adequate education and household income. That’s according to the latest report out by the Appalachian Regional Commission, which covers a large area including East Tennessee.

“While Appalachia continues to make progress toward reaching economic parity with the rest of the country, it’s important to recognize there is still work to be done,” said ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin. “ARC will continue to partner on the local, state and federal levels to prioritize the future of Appalachia’s 13 states and remains committed to ensuring Appalachians have access to the education, job training and infrastructure they need for prosperous lives in the places they love.”

ARC reports that data from 2019 to 2023 show Appalachian households remain below the U.S. median household income: $64,588 compared to $78,538 nationwide. The study categorizes 14% of Appalachian households still living in poverty. This government-funded organization continues to promote better education and job training because just a little over a quarter of the region’s people have at least a four-year college degree, compared to 35% of people across the United States.

The data does reflect positive trends in jobs and homeownership. ARC says unemployment decreased faster over the period it studied, compared to the rest of the country. It also reported that homeownership is 6.7 percentage points above the national average, and that housing seems to be more affordable here. Rural areas indicate more risk for what ARC calls “economic distress.”

The report is co-authored by the Population Reference Bureau, where senior research associate Sara Syrgley said, “the data point to bright spots but also guide us where targeted efforts could improve well-being for Appalachians across the region.”

