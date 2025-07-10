I had photographs of this spectacular view to paint from, but they weren’t mine. With the colors and feel my client was after, a more personal connection to the scene was needed. So off I went.

That day had snow on the far peaks, it was windy, bright and crisp. It gave me enough knowledge to convert to an early autumn sunset. Specific peaks needed to be identified, yet I didn’t recognize the relationships and proximity.

Did you know there’s an App for that? It worked well, maybe a bit too well. There are a lot of names on those hills, and this is a large canvas.

With the geographic details met, work towards a peaceful “Sunsettling” color palette began. Adding layers upon layers to the canvas like the layers of the view, it drew me in just as it does in life. I hope this piece gives a feeling of the greatness of the Great Smoky Mountains, the peace and wonder of nature and the warmth of home.

Due to the July 4th holiday the First Friday Artwalk will be this week. Stop in to our studio to say hello and see what we have been creating.

