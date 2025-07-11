I am sharing the travels of the Haun family’s 4th of July week in Boston, capital city of Massachusetts, one of the oldest cities in the United States. Boston, founded in 1630, is rich in history and culture playing a pivotal role in the American Revolution, with events like the Boston Tea Party and the Battle of Bunker Hill taking place in the area.

The city is known for its distinctive neighborhoods, such as Beacon Hill, with its charming cobblestone streets, and the North End, famous for its Italian heritage and cuisine.

Boston is also home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Freedom Trail, which is a 2.5-mile route that leads to 16 significant sites related to the American Revolution, most of which this family visited over their multi-day adventure.

The city is also known for its sports culture, being home to successful teams like the Red Sox (MLB), Celtics (NBA) and Bruins (NHL), but on this trip, the Haun family took in the visiting Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, known for its entertaining and family-friendly approach to the game. Founded in 2016, the Bananas play in the Coastal Plain League and have gained popularity for their commitment to entertainment. During this week, the Bananas were playing the Firefighters for an evening of laughs and entertainment with lots of autograph signing by both teams.

Enjoy the brief tour provided here with a few snapshots from the week.

