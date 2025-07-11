What rock has the Dining Duo been hiding under to not know about Dean’s Restaurant and Bakery in Oak Ridge? An unassuming place for sure, but offering Soulful. Southern. Comfort. like their motto promises. When you walk into Dean’s, you notice the restaurant’s cleanliness, the staff’s friendliness and the kitchen’s mouthwatering smells filling the air.

Dean’s serves salads, sandwiches and entrees along with a generous listing of gluten-free options: menu.

Duo One chose the 7-layer salad along with a serving of chicken salad. The salad was a large bowl brimming with salad greens, peas, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, tomatoes, cucumber and croutons. They have a companion “7-layer salad dressing” that is delicious. The serving of chicken salad was perfect for each Duo to have a generous helping that led us to declare it the best we have had.

Duo Two chose the Grilled Chicken Sandwich which came with provolone cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Enjoying the sandwich and describing it as fresh and delicious, the sandwich was a favorite.

Duo Two had an additional side order of wood-grilled squash intended to top off the meal. Duo One says, “Now squash is not my favorite but after being bullied in to trying it, I’ve got to say that it is something wonderful! Duo One didn’t leave any squash for Two to eat.”

Desserts were varied and sounded delicious from carrot cake and Italian cream cake to chocolate layer cake and butterscotch pie plus more.

We tried four! Each was absolutely delightful: carrot cake, Italian cream cake, chocolate pie and apple fried pie.

Dean’s should definitely be your choice, whether for a date-night dinner or a quick lunch, it is the place to eat in Oak Ridge.

Dean’s is located in the Historic Jackson Square and is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

