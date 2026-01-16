Zoo Knoxville is proud to introduce Khyana (key-AH-nuh), a 6-year-old female red panda with a big personality and an inspiring story, who is now ready to make her public debut at Boyd Family Red Panda Village.

Khyana came to Zoo Knoxville as a breeding recommendation for Lincoln, our beloved male red panda who recently passed away. Khyana was a successful mother at her previous zoo. While her original breeding plan has changed, Khyana’s presence represents the ongoing commitment to red panda care, conservation, and individual animal wellbeing.

Born at the Oklahoma City Zoo, Khyana experienced a congenital (birth) deformity affecting her left hind leg. As she grew and became more active, her care team noticed the leg was not functioning properly. After a thorough evaluation, veterinarians determined that the malformed hip and leg could cause discomfort long-term. The decision was made to amputate the leg to ensure Khyana could live a healthy, comfortable life.

Khyana recovered under close veterinary and keeper supervision and has adapted remarkably well. Now a confident, energetic three-legged red panda, she moves, climbs, and explores with ease, showing off her agility and curiosity.

“Khyana is a wonderful example of resilience,” said Sarah Glass, Curator of Wild Ambassadors. “Despite her early medical challenges, she has adjusted extremely well. We’re excited for guests to meet her and learn more about how animals can thrive with specialized care.”

Khyana’s debut also provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of veterinary medicine, animal welfare, and individualized care in modern zoos. Her story reminds us that conservation is not just about species. It’s about the well-being of each animal.

