Soup! Almost everyone loves soup in one form or another. This meal choice dates back over 20,000 years, when early humans made simple broths by boiling meat and plants. The soup concept has evolved over the centuries to include multiple ingredients and flavors. In fact, the French created the first official soup recipes in the 1600s.

This easy, flavorful, hearty soup recipe will definitely warm you on these cold, winter days.

Hearty Hamburger Soup

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground chuck 80/20

1 small yellow onion

1 Tbs minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

4 cups beef broth

1 can condensed tomato soup

4 diced Yukon Gold potatoes

1 Tbs Better than Bouillon paste

2 Tbs tomato paste

1 can diced tomatoes

1 28 oz bag Pictsweet Farms Vegetables for Soup bag

1 Tbs Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp Nature’s Seasoning

Directions

In a large soup pot, brown ground beef and drain. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add salt, pepper, beef broth, tomato soup, and potatoes. Cook for 15 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Serve with cornbread and enjoy.

This is my version of Lazy Day Soup. I keep these ingredients on hand for a quick meal on the weekend. This would work well in the crockpot if you accomplish step 1 on the stove. Transfer to crockpot and cook until vegetables are tender.

Ingredients are in the Food City cart.

Dishing It Out is a place for Aneisa Rolen to share favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

