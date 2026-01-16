September 2025 marked a remarkable milestone for the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV): 140 years of saving lives. With a powerful legacy behind us, we continue to grow, expand, and deepen our impact across Knoxville and the greater Tennessee Valley.

Despite receiving less than $1,200 in government funding, HSTV’s reach extends far beyond our shelter walls. In 2025, we supported 55 partner shelters throughout the region, provided critical food and supplies to families through our PetHelp Pantry, and inspired the next generation of animal advocates through our Humane Education programs.

The average cost to care for, shelter, and save one life is $1,005, and thanks to our community, 1,122 animals found loving homes through adoption this year. A major milestone was achieved when our on-site veterinary clinic began performing spay and neuter surgeries in-house for all HSTV adoptable animals. This critical step helped reduce pet overpopulation and nearly cut our length of stay in half. Adult cats averaged just 21.4 days (down from 45.3), adult dogs 22.5 days (down from 40), puppies 12.7 days (down from 26.6), and kittens 16.4 days (down from 25).

In October, we launched the PetHelp Community Clinic, expanding access to affordable veterinary care and helping pets stay healthy and with the families who love them. Since opening, the clinic has served 86 families and 152 owned animals.

None of this would be possible without our generous donors, dedicated volunteers, compassionate fosters, business partners, and animal-loving community. As we look ahead to 2026, we are deeply grateful and excited for what’s next. If you’re not already part of the HSTV family, we’d love to welcome you.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

