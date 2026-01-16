Katie Penny has been recognized in the Knox News 40 Under 40 Class of 2025.

The 40 Under 40 is an annual event recognizing influential young professionals and community leaders from various sectors such as healthcare, education, law enforcement, and technology.

Katie Penny is the Food City executive vice president of operations for the Knoxville division. A third-generation grocer, Penny brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience to her role.

Penny joined Food City in 2006, working part-time as a fuel pricing assistant while in high school. She returned to the company full-time in 2020, serving as the human relations coordinator manager. The first person to serve in the newly created position, Penny developed the role through her engagement with the company’s team of in-store human relations coordinators.

She later completed the company’s manager training program and was promoted to store manager for the Signal Mountain Food City in Chattanooga. In 2022, Penny advanced to district manager, overseeing 13 Food City and Fresh ‘n Low stores in the Chattanooga division.

Penny graduated from James Madison University in 2012 with a BBA in hospitality and tourism management. She received her MBA from the University of Miami in 2019 and completed the NGA Cornell Executive Leadership Development Program in 2021.

An engaged volunteer, Penny serves in multiple capacities for area charities, including board membership on the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley and the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Stores Association.

Read more about this award and her interview here.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville division.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.