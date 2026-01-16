I am heading to the Knoxville Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, January 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Market Square, Union Avenue, and Market Street in downtown Knoxville, TN.

Everything at the Winter Farmers Market is grown, raised, and/or made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, TN. Products vary by season and include fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, honey, pasture-raised meats, edible & ornamental plants, cut flowers, bread & baked goods, jams & jellies, coffee, artisan crafts, and more!

Search for a specific product or vendor, find answers to frequently asked questions, and locate vendors via the interactive map here.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.