Wallace Real Estate recently welcomed a nationally respected instructor to Knoxville for an immersive Ninja Selling Installation, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to agent education and professional excellence.

Led by Peter Parnegg, a highly regarded trainer within the Ninja Selling organization founded by Larry Kendall, the four-day Installation brought together 50 agents for four daily, in-depth training sessions.

Throughout the week, agents explored the core principles of the Ninja Selling process, focusing on mindset, systems, communication, and intentional relationship-building. Rather than emphasizing traditional sales tactics, the program equips agents to serve clients at a higher level through clarity, confidence, and trust.

“We invest in training like Ninja Selling because it aligns perfectly with who we are as a company,” said Andrew McGranaghan, CEO of Wallace Real Estate. “Ninja Selling isn’t really about selling, but it’s actually about relationships. We consistently see how this program helps our agents create more meaningful connections with their clients, which ultimately leads to stronger businesses and better client experiences.”

Wallace Real Estate extends sincere thanks to the sponsors who helped make this impactful week possible, including CMG Financial, Melrose Title, Dogwood Insurance, Brandon Phillips with Cutco, and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty.

By bringing elite training opportunities like Ninja Selling directly to its agents, Wallace Real Estate continues to lead the way in professional development, which ensures its agents are not only skilled advisors but also trusted partners in every client relationship.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

