Zoo Knoxville is closed today on Christmas, but will reopen tomorrow, Friday, at the regular times. The weather forecast is perfect for a fun day with the animal friends at the Zoo.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.